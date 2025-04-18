City of Broken Arrow releases results of parks and recreation survey

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — City officials released the results of a parks and recreation survey for Broken Arrow.

The survey took 3,509 responses between March 10 and March 31. It asked citizens of Broken Arrow for feedback on a new community center, development of 53 acres of Elam Park, trail expansion and other recreational activities.

Citizens rated the importance of different features for the community center and amenities for Elam Park. The survey also asked citizens to rate the importance of potential future capital improvement projects in the city.

