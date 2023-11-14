City of Catoosa Park Board moves forward with Blue Whale redevelopment plan

CATOOSA, Okla. — The master plan to redevelop Catoosa’s Blue Whale went before the Catoosa City Council meeting Monday evening, and the design was approved.

The City of Catoosa Park Board moved forward with plans to redevelop The Blue Whale of Catoosa last week.

Hampton Creative presented to the board a site development proposal that included a miniature golf course, walking trails, pavilion lawn, and Airbnb rentals.

The board passed the recommendation to move forward with the proposal and the city council will now meet to discuss the master plan, Catoosa City Manager John Blish said.

Blish said the city is looking to raise $6 to $7 million mainly through grants over the next two years to fund The Blue Whale redevelopment.

The Blue Whale of Catoosa has been an iconic Route 66 stable since 1972. The Blue Whale was built by Hugh S. Davis, a zoologist who saw the whale as a place where his grandchildren could play and swim in the nearby pond. With the help of a friend, Harold Thomas, the duo spent two years welding the metal framework and applying the hand-mixed cement, one five-gallon bucket at a time.

The city purchased The Blue Whale site and its land in 2020 from the Davis family and is making every effort to make the tourist attraction a memorable visit.

Blish said he wants Catoosa to become a destination where visitors stay longer and enjoy everything Catoosa has to offer.

New Blue Whale plans (The Blue Whale of Catoosa/Hampton Creative)



