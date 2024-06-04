City of Claremore down to less than 1,000 without power, working for full restoration by end of week

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Rain was once again falling in Claremore, but this time not everyone who lived there had a roof to take cover or lights to turn on.

The city said when the tornado tore through parts of the city, there were roughly 13,000 customers without power.

Now that number is currently down to a thousand.

After seeing the damage and talking to people who lost everything, FOX23 spoke with John Feary, Claremore’s city manager.

He shared an update on the restoration process, along with his reaction the night the tornado touched down.

“First it was, ‘Oh my God, how many fatalities and injuries did we have?’ That’s how bad it was,” he said.

“By the grace of God and through some things that were in place, we were able to get mobilized at one or two in the morning. And by the time the sun had broke, there wasn’t a single street in Claremore we couldn’t get people or safety vehicles down.”

“We’re just so blessed, and immediately once we knew we were clear to go in, we haven’t stopped since,” he continued. “Twenty-four hours a day for eight straight days, we have not stopped working.”

When the city was first able to access the damage, it was estimated it would be three to four weeks before all power was restored. Now they’re expected to have all lights on in the next few days.

“So, be patient with us, I know it’s frustrating, but the fact we’ve gone from 13,000 people without power from the onset to 1,000 or less probably now, is pretty amazing in eight days. And we’re really working to get the rest of you up and going,” Feary explained.

But what he said is most impressive is the resiliency of the people in Claremore, and the hearts of the linemen working around the clock.

“This community is second to none when it came to response. Everybody has their challenges, but I’m telling you right now, to see people who lost everything out and about going to other people that lost everything saying ‘What do

you need? I’ve got gas, I’ve got a weed eater, I can help you,’ The support has been fantastic,” Feary said.

Feary said after the power is restored, the cleanup will take weeks to complete. The city said they’re also working with the Federal Government to get recovery funds to help pay for and speed up this process.

If you live in Claremore and are still without power, the city said to email them at claremoreelectric@claremore.com or call the billing office at 918-341-0456.

This will put your house on a list for them to come out and service your property and get your lights back on.