City of Collinsville holds public meeting on proposed budget

City of Collinsville The City of Collinsville held a public meeting on its proposed budget on Thursday. (KOKI)
By Matt Hutson

The City of Collinsville held a public meeting on its proposed budget on Thursday.

The city is facing a nearly $2 million budget deficit. City Manager Chuck Ralls went through the budget line by line, explaining which areas have seen cuts to balance the budget.

At the last city council meeting, Ralls presented options for cuts, including making cuts to fire or EMS services.

However, Ralls announced EMS will stay intact, and the fire union unanimously agreed to a one year contract that will keep fire services running in the city.

