City Councilor Phil Lakin sponsoring ordinance making it illegal to loiter on medians

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa City Councilor of District 8, Phil Lakin, says he is sponsoring an ordinance to make it illegal to “sit, lie upon, stand in or on, or extend any body part or object, or allow any animal under the person’s control into or within…” on narrow medians.

Lakin says he has been working on the ordinance for months with the council and legal staff.

The Council is set to discuss the ordinance with legal staff in the 2:30 p.m. committee meeting Wednesday, August 20. Lakin is asking the Council to act on it on August 27, and if approved, will head to Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols’ desk for his consideration.

“Accidents have occurred in many intersections, taking the lives of those who were standing in the medians,” says Lakin in a social media post. “My office overlooks 71st and Yale, where one person died last year and another was critically injured. I personally witnessed a slew of high school students standing in the medians along Riverside a few weeks ago; they were holding signs directing people to a car wash fundraiser. I didn’t sleep well that night, thinking of the harm that could have come to them via a single driver who was distracted by what they were doing, or by some other matter. This is a major safety concern for anyone and everyone standing on our medians while cars are traveling beside them at very high and unsafe speeds.”

Councilors Carol Bush, Karen Gilbert, and Jackie Dutton co-sponsored the ordinance.