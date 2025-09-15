City of Coweta repairs water main, boil order remains in effect

COWETA, Okla. — The City of Coweta said repairs to a water main have been completed, but a boil order will remain in effect for at least 24 hours.

The damaged 12-inch main was repaired around 2:30 a.m. and the system is being re-pressurized for the whole city.

The city asks residents to run taps for a few minutes to help clear residual in the line.

Showering and bathing are allowed. The city said to avoid swallowing or drinking tap water that has not been boiled. If you use the water to cook, ensure you are boiling it for at least two minutes.

The city said water samples will be collected each day and taken to the Tulsa County Health Department to check for the presence of bacteria. The boil order will be lifted when the city has two consecutive days of clear tests.

Restaurants may remain open if they are following the boil order requirements.

Coweta Public Schools has been notified and is making appropriate preparations for students.

The boil order will remain in effect for at least 24 hours. FOX23 will continue to provide updates as information becomes available.