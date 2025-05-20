City of Jenks hosting open houses for the Jenks Downtown Master Plan

The City of Jenks is hosting multiple open house events to discuss the Jenks Downtown Master Plan.

Staff will be available to answer questions, and will have visuals to help people picture it.

City officials describe the open house as an opportunity for business owners, property owners, residents, and even visitors to give feedback and opinions on what they envision for downtown Jenks.

The next open house is on Tuesday at Jenks City Hall from 4:00 p.m. to 6 p.m.

There will also be open houses on June 2 and June 3.