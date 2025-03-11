City Lights Foundation will no longer operate City of Tulsa’s low barrier shelter

City Lights Foundation of Oklahoma released a statement on Monday announcing that it will no longer be involved in operating the Residential Care Center.

The partnership between the City of Tulsa and City Lights to open a low barrier shelter was first announced in 2024. The City of Tulsa announced plans to lease a former nursing home and rehabilitation center in north Tulsa near the Mohawk Park Golf Course in 2024. The Board of Adjustment approved the plans in September 2024.

The shelter was tentatively set to open in November 2024. The opening date was postponed until later this year.

A statement released on Monday by City Lights read, in part:

“City Lights remains deeply committed to serving our neighbors experiencing homelessness and appreciates the City of Tulsa’s efforts to address this crisis.

“Our involvement with the Residential Care Center (RCC) was rooted in a shared vision and a clear understanding of our role and commitments—to both the city and the surrounding North Tulsa community. Through many conversations and the nearing of the opening, the city’s goals and priorities for this program have evolved. To stay true to our mission and the commitments we made, we’ve made the difficult decision to step away from operating the facility.”



