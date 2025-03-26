City of Muskogee encourages community to participate in 2025 Azalea Cleanup this week

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The City of Muskogee is encouraging the community to participate in the 2025 Azalea Cleanup happening this week.

“Each year, volunteers gather across Muskogee to pick up litter and keep our community beautiful,” the City said in the announcement. “It’s a chance to make a visible difference where you live.”

This year’s event will last from Wednesday, March 26 to Saturday, March 29.

To register for the cleanup, you can email event organizer Samantha Henderson at shenderson@muskogeeonline.org or call the City of Muskogee’s Stormwater Division at 918-684-6340.

“It’s a wonderful opportunity for residents to contribute to the overall beautification of Muskogee,” Henderson said.

Participants will be loaned safety vests, gloves, bags and grabbers to assist with their cleanup efforts.

Registered participants can pick up their supplies from the south entrance of the Muskogee Civic Center from March 26 to March 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the City of Muskogee said.

All loaned supplies must be returned to the Muskogee Civic Center by Saturday, March 29 at 3 p.m.

Sponsors for this year’s event include Keep Oklahoma Beautiful, Great American Cleanup, Love Bottling Company, A More Beautiful Muskogee, Archer Cleaners Dry Cleaning & Laundry and the City of Muskogee, the announcement said.

“The Azalea Cleanup has become an annual tradition in Muskogee, attracting an increasing number of participants each year,” Henderson said. “By joining forces, community members can make a significant impact on the appearance and cleanliness of the city’s neighborhoods and public spaces. We highly encourage everyone to participate in this worthwhile cause and help us create a cleaner and more beautiful Muskogee.”

For updates on this year’s Azalea Cleanup, you can visit the City of Muskogee’s social media channels or click here to visit their website.

For additional information, contact Samantha Henderson at shenderson@muskogeeonline.org.