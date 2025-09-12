City of Muskogee working to address water service issues, precautionary boil order issued

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The City of Muskogee said they’re actively working on addressing the water service issues caused by an unexpected issue that occurred while crews were working on a raw water line.

To ensure resident safety, a precautionary boil order has been issued for those with their drinking water supplied from the Muskogee Water Plant.

The City said service has been restored to most customers, except for those in Honor Heights who may still be experiencing no water pressure or low water pressure.

“We understand the frustration this has caused and appreciate our residents’ patience as we work through these challenges,” said Muskogee City Manager Kendal Francis. “Our crews are working around the clock to restore full service as quickly as possible.”

The City said crews are currently bleeding air from fire hydrants to relieve airlocks that may be disrupting water flow and redirecting water flow towards the Honor Heights water tower to help address the issue.

As the day progresses, water pressure in Honor Heights should improve.

Muskogee Water Plant, Public Water Supply ID: 1021607, is also currently under a precautionary boil advisory following the break in the raw water transmission line that might have caused potential contamination.

At this time, the City said routine testing has confirmed the water is safe and currently meeting all required standards. However, after consulting with the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality and to absolutely ensure the safety of residents, the City has chosen to put the precautionary boil advisory into place.

The precautionary boil order means residents getting their water supplied by the Muskogee Water Plant should avoid drinking any water that hasn’t been brought to a full, rolling boil for at least one minute as well as avoid using it for food preparation, baby formula, washing dishes, tooth brushing, ice making, wound care or as bathwater for infants who may ingest it.

Alternatively, residents can choose to use bottled water or another safe water source.

The City said the precautionary boil order will remain in effect until further notice.

For anyone with further questions, the City said residents can reach out to Muskogee Public Works at 918-684-6333.,