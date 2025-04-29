City of Muskogee works to keep two school officers amid police shortages

MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Parents, teachers, staff, the superintendent, and the chief of police shared their concerns, the pros, and the cons of having two officers in the schools.

“It would be very hard because we would have no protection for our school, and we would have no officer,” said Hilldale Elementary fourth grader Brooklin Cope. “So, think about your kids and grandkids going to school with no form of protection.”

Brooklin is one of many students who came to share their concerns about two school resource officers possibly leaving Hilldale Public Schools.

The Muskogee Police Department announced earlier this month they are short staffed and need those officers back at the station.

“I know both Officer Ford and Officer Jones and I understand where Hilldale is coming from,” said City of Muskogee council member Dan Hall.

On Monday evening, the Hilldale Public School community gathered at the Muskogee City Council meeting to talk about pulling those officers from the schools. Muskogee Police Chief Johnny Tehee spoke about the need for both officers while the department is short nine officers.

“We have the ability, hopefully with these new officers influx and officers coming down the road, to go one and one,” said Chief Tehee. “We take one of our officers back and put them on patrol and we leave an officer there at Hilldale. With the looks of this class and if we get another good, solid class in the fall, I will be glad to look at the potential of this time next year to not just keep one that’s there, but add the second one back.”

Cristi Roe is a music teacher for the district. She said going without SROs is something she doesn’t want to see happen.

“I am terrified, honestly, not to have an officer on campus because there are so many situations that could happen and they never have — thank God,” said Roe. “But I think without them, it would be such a struggle, and a lot of kids would have a lot of fear.”

Several people shed tears throughout the meeting’s public comment section because teachers, parents, staff, and students said both of the officers served as mentors, role models, and for some, father figures.

After hearing the concerns of the Hilldale Public School community, the city decided to have the city manager negotiate a contract for Hilldale to keep two officers.

“We know very well what the benefit is to this school, and I just want you to realize that it’s tough all around, but we will try our best to make things work out and hope and pray that they do,” said Muskogee Mayor Patrick Cayle.

Contract negotiations won’t start until May 5, when the new city manager, Kendal Francis, takes office. Then, the city council must vote on whether to approve that contract.