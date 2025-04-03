City of Owasso waiving building permit fees for storm damage related work

Owasso Storm Damage Storm damage in Owasso, OK on April 2, 2025.
By FOX23.com News Staff

OWASSO, Okla. — The City of Owasso is waiving all building permit fees for storm-related damage work following Wednesday morning’s tornado.

FOX23 told you on Wednesday when the Owasso City Council declared a state of emergency, which gave the City the ability to suspend and waive permitting fees

Typically, a building permit is required for all trade work, which includes roofing, mechanical, electrical, and plumbing as well as structural and remodeling work.

Owasso is issuing same-day permits for all work that is in response to the storm damage. While there isn’t a city registration or licensing process, all work must be done by an Oklahoma state licensed contractor.

The Owasso Police Department warns people to be aware of unlicensed contract workers.

In a post made on Facebook, Owasso PD shares that “agents with the Oklahoma Attorney General’s Office are in the Owasso area educating residents about unlicensed, fly-by-night roofing companies.”

If you’re looking for a contractor, remember to do some research into the company or business. Ensure that the people you’re hiring are reputable and licensed.

If you’re needing to apply for a building permit, you can do so in-person at City Hall or you can send an email to buildingpermits@cityofowasso.com.

If you’re sending an email, please include the following:

  • Job/Service address 
  • Resident’s name and phone number 
  • Type of work to occur 
  • Contractor’s company name, address, phone number, and a copy of the Oklahoma State Contractor’s License and Registration Card 

For any questions on permitting, call 918-376-1500 or send an email to buildingpermits@cityofowasso.com.

For extra information, click here.

