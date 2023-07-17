City of Sand Springs to begin tree debris pickup Monday

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The City of Sand Springs will begin tree debris pickup on Monday, according to the City’s social media.

Tree debris pickup will begin at 7 a.m. on July 17 for people inside Sand Springs Council Ward 6, the City said.

Sand Springs begins debris pickup on Monday (City of Sand Springs)

The other Wards will have to pick up eventually, but the City said they’re starting with Ward 6 as it was hit the hardest.

The City is asking people to have debris on the curb by 7 a.m. Do not put debris over water meters, fire hydrants, or mailboxes.

The City said if people put anything other than tree debris, like fencing, shingles, or other trash, in their pile, the contracts will not pick up that pile.

For more updates, the City advises residents to visit their Facebook page or website.

