City of Sand Springs no longer requires fireworks permit on July 4th

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The City of Sand Springs will no longer require people who want to shoot off fireworks within city limits on July 4th to have a fireworks permit.

The Sand Springs City Council voted on Ordinance No. 1422 and removed the permit requirement from the City Code of Ordinances.

“As a City, we hope the removal of fireworks permits will allow our citizens to celebrate the July 4th holiday without the added financial burden of fireworks permits,” said Sand Springs Fire Marshal Mike Nobles. “We urge everyone to celebrate safely, enjoy time with friends and family and remember to be courteous to your neighbors.”

Though permits are no longer required, several rules surrounding the shooting of fireworks within city limits remain in place.

Consumer-grade fireworks may only be discharged on July 3 from 6:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and July 4 from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

An adult must be in charge of all fireworks use and be physically present within 100 feet of where the fireworks are being used.

Fireworks must be used only on a noncombustible surface.

Debris caused by the discharge of fireworks is the responsibility of the user to clean.

No fireworks can be used on any park or city property.

Streets over 26 feet wide or streets designated as collector or arterial roadways cannot be used as a place to set off fireworks.

Permits are still required for commercial-grade fireworks and public displays.

The City reminds residents to ensure their pets are secure during the holiday because fireworks often scare animals.

To learn more about the recent change in fireworks regulation or for any safety questions, you can reach out to the Sand Springs Fire Marshal’s Office at 918-246-2548 ext. 2551.