City of Sand Springs releases latest severe storm update

KRMG Severe Storm Damage

By Ben Morgan

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Crews in Sand Springs have made a significant impact in opening up roads and restoring access to the area after Sunday’s severe storms.

Crews will continue to clear the remaining debris once power companies ensure that it is safe to do so.

Trash services will service as normal but the city manager has decided that crews will not be taking any tree debris with the trash for the next couple of weeks.

The City is currently working on a Request for Proposals to address the debris pickup. However, due to State laws and Federal regulations, it may take time to put the contracts in place.

Crews will continue to work diligently to ensure that all obstacles are addressed.

