City of Sand Springs revokes fireworks permits over storm debris concerns

Put down that lighter, you’re not allowed to shoot off fireworks in Sand Springs this Independence Day.

The City of Sand Springs revoked permits to discharge fireworks within city limits, according to City Manager Mike Carter.

According to the City, the decision to revoke the permits came after numerous citizens voiced concerns about the amount of dry storm debris still in the area following last week’s wind storm.

“Refunds will be made for those who have acquired them.” The City said in a Facebook post . “The website for permits will be taken offline in the morning. This is only for this year due to conditions.”

A public fireworks show is still planned for July 3rd at Case Community Park.