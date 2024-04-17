City of Sapulpa receives $2 million grant to establish Route 66-themed park

Sapulpa revitalization March 11, 2021 - An international makeup company is making a significant investment in the City of Sapulpa. SeneGence bought several buildings in downtown Sapulpa as a part of the city’s plan to revitalize the area, including the empty theater once known as the TeePee Drive-In. (FOX23)

SAPULPA, Okla. — The City of Sapulpa has been talking about a Route 66-themed park for at least 10 years and now they are revealing its plans of the park to the community.

The City received a $2 million grant from the State of Oklahoma to establish the park, which will be located near the Rock Creek Bridge.

The plans of the park include benches, walking trails, a water tower, and more.

FOX23 spoke with the Sapulpa City Manager Joan Riley who said this is something that is needed for the city.

“Our goal is to allow for people to stay longer in Oklahoma when they’re traveling the route and to find all of the uniqueness of all the different spots along the way. From small towns to larger cities like Tulsa and Oklahoma City down to very small places,” Riley said.

City of Tulsa Deputy Mayor Cassia Carr said she’s happy to see other cities wanting to be a part of Route 66 and the celebration.

“I’m so excited to see Sapulpa to be really honing in on this gem in Route 66 that we have. That is great news for us. Sapulpa is so close to Tulsa, it seems all like Tulsa. It’s exciting, it’s the right move and I’m happy to see it happening,” Carr said.

With Sapulpa establishing the park, Riley said this might play as a wake-up call for local residents to cherish the piece of history.

“It’s been taken for granted, it’s a treasure that we’ve always had. Those of us that live here, it’s always been here,” said Riley. “I think that with the emphasis on the centennial coming up we’re all looking at it a little differently now.”

Riley said that she’s excited about this project as this will act as a major part of what Oklahoma has to offer.

The City of Sapulpa will be meeting on Thursday to talk about the park and its features.