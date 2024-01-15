City of Tula provides update on winter weather response

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa is working to clear lanes after snow came into the area Sunday afternoon.

The City of Tulsa said crews worked this afternoon to clear lanes with plowing and salting.

The morning shift will come in at midnight to continue treating roads, according to the city.

The city is asking people not to pass snowplows and to stay 150 feet back to give them a safe work zone.

We spoke to some Tulsans who were out in the snow on Sunday.

“I don’t think you can ever be truly prepared for it. It is going to get in your tires. You are going to slide around a little bit,” Marc Teske said.

“It was slick for sure. I saw the ice trucks out there doing a good job and just as long as you take it really slow to stop ahead of time you will be okay,” Alyssa Yarnell said.

The city also said crews pre-treated bridges, hills, and overpasses with brine, a salt and water solution, Saturday and crews also came Sunday morning to look for additional slick spots.

According to the city, they are responsible for clearing snow and ice from all main streets, the L.L. Tisdale Expressway and the Gilcrease Expressway, except for the Turnpike section. Other highways in Tulsa are the responsibility of the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

During a winter weather response, the city said their first focus is to clear the city’s main streets for emergency responders. After the main streets are cleared, the focus moves to residential streets near hospitals, schools, and areas with steep hills.

According to the city, the Tulsa Fire Department (TFD) responded to a few structure fires and wants to remind people about the dangers of space heaters and carbon monoxide.

Space heaters should always be plugged directly into an outlet, placed away from flammable materials, and should never be left unattended.

Ovens and stoves should not be used as heating devices as they can create carbon monoxide. Any generators in use should be outside of your home.

The city also said extended periods of cold weather can cause an uptick in waterline breaks on city streets and neighborhoods, and there have been a handful of breaks today.

If you see a waterline break on a city street or in a right-of-way, the city advises that you call 918-596-9488. You can also check to see if the break has already been reported through the city’s waterline break dashboard. www.cityoftulsa.org/breakboard

The city while said Martin Luther King Jr. Day will not impact trash and recycling pickup, extreme weather could impact the haulers’ ability to collect all routes on Monday.

City Hall and other facilities will be closed for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The city also listed several warming stations for those seeking shelter from the cold:

• John 3:16 Mission, 506 North Cheyenne Avenue: Open 24/7.

• The Salvation Army Center of Hope, 102 North Denver Avenue: Open 24/7.

• Tulsa Day Center, 415 West Archer Street: Open 24/7.

For winter weather tips from the city, click here.

For a link to the map of the city’s snow and ice routes, click here.

To check for school closings, click here.