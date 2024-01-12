City of Tulsa advising people to take necessary precautions ahead of severe cold weather chances

TULSA, Okla. — As chances of severe cold weather in Green Country heading into the weekend are becoming more likely, the City of Tulsa wants people to take the necessary precautions to keep you and your family safe.

“Really, what we’ve been doing is spending the last week working in coordination with all of our partners in order to help prepare the city, and all of its communities in the surrounding area, for the upcoming weather. Reaching out to various nonprofit organizations that deal with the homeless, working with our area utility providers to gauge their preparations for the weather. Even communicating with state federal entities just to make sure everybody’s on the same page and we’re all ready and prepared for the upcoming event,” said Joseph Kralicek, the executive director of Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency.

For the last few weeks, Kralicek says they have been monitoring and making sure everyone has situational awareness.

“We’ll actually be activating the emergency center to a level three this evening in advance of this weather because we are watching it very closely. We don’t believe it to be severe life-threatening storm as long as everybody is aware and take precautions ahead of time,” Kralicek said.

Kralicek says they are also working with the homeless providers to be sure there are outreach resources and to make sure they have set up overflow shelters.

“To assist with the increased needs as a result of this weather and working to prepare in advance of this event for all possible human needs,” said Kralicek.

Kralicek says to make sure you have all the supplies you need to make it through the very cold weekend.

“You want to make sure you have adequate supplies to make it through the event so that you can stay at home, because that’s really your best bet to not have any dire effects of this winter weather is to shelter in place. Stay at home and stay off the roads,” Kralicek said.

He says people in Green Country should find this event handled way smoother than the weather events in the past years because it won’t be as bad

“It’s not going to be nearly as dramatic, or traumatic, as that February 2021 event, and since that event, we’ve taken a lot of precautions. We’ve learned a lot of lessons on different aspects such as utility systems, preparations that are necessary,” Kralicek said.

Kralicek says the best way to get through these events is to have all the supplies you need such as food, water, medication, and other essentials.

The City of Tulsa’s Street Maintenance Manager Tim McCorkell spoke about how the city is preparing for the cold weather when it comes to road safety.

“We’ll be prepared for it because we’ll have full crews in action for that, but then when you come into Sunday, it’s going to be colder. So if it’s colder, it’s not going to stick as much to the roadway. What’s the real problem is when it comes in and it warms up and freezes again, then you’re dealing with ice. That’s more of a different animal to deal with,” McCorkell said.

McCorkell says they will run a 12-hour shift and keep an eye on things after the first shift.

“When they first go out, they’ll address bridges, hills, overpasses, and intersections. Then when they go back on the routes, then they’ll hit all the other straight areas out through the routes,” McCorkell said.

All employees will be on standby throughout the weekend and if there is a full 24-hour shift, it takes 210 employees.

McCorkell says citizens should be aware of a few things while on the road.

“They need to understand they are operating in an emergency situation. They’re acting as an emergency vehicle, they have lights and flashes on the truck. So it’s really illegal to pass an emergency vehicle the same as these trucks that are working,” McCorkell said.

He says it’s best to stay a couple hundred feet behind them, so both citizens and the employees can stay safe.