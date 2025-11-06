City of Tulsa formally launches Safe Move Tulsa rehousing plan

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa announced they’ve formally launched its Safe Move Tulsa rehousing plan, which targets the placement of 300 individuals or families experiencing homelessness into stable housing within the next nine months.

The City stated the program is a major push to curb homelessness in the city by 2030 as part of a broader initiative to make homelessness rare, brief, and nonrecurring.

The City’s official website describes Safe Move Tulsa as a $6 million investment that draws on both the Walmart Opioid Settlement SubFund and American Rescue Plan (ARPA) funds.

The program offers individualized rehousing plans and wrap-around support services—such as health care, mental health, addiction recovery services, financial literacy, rental assistance, and transportation—for up to a year for each participant.

“This is not just a city government initiative. It’s a community-wide commitment,” shared Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols. “A commitment to tackling homelessness in a way that balances compassion and accountability, but I know our work is far from finished.”

The initiative is part of the City’s broader strategy called Path to Home, which coordinates efforts at the intersection of housing, homelessness, and mental health. Its goals include reducing blighted properties by 60 percent and adding 6,000 affordable housing units by 2028.

Officials said this marks a turning point, stating long-standing homeless encampments are beginning to be closed as people are moved into housing.

The City’s Senior Advisor on Homelessness Emily Hall noted the transition “may be more challenging” for people who’ve been living unsheltered for years, but “all of them were ready.”

Still, the City acknowledges the uphill climb. Homelessness in Tulsa has increased in recent years, shelter capacity is strained, and affordable housing remains in short supply.

To combat these issues, the Safe Move initiative is structured to remove bottlenecks by targeting those who are already ready for permanent housing, thereby freeing shelter beds for others with higher barriers.

City representatives explained that homelessness is not only a social and human challenge, but one that impacts parks, public safety, and city services.

The mayor’s office explained that moving people into housing is key for both individuals and for community revitalization, with the coordinated public-private nonprofit approach aiming to leverage existing providers and faster housing transitions.

City officials said contracts and implementation are already in motion, with initiatives expected to roll out in the upcoming months.

They also want to monitor progress via the Path to Home action steps and will be updating the community periodically.