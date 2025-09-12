City of Tulsa holds its 50th naturalization ceremony in downtown Tulsa

The City of Tulsa held its 50th naturalization ceremony at City Hall Thursday morning.

Twenty individuals from 14 countries took their oath of allegiance. The countries represented were Brazil, Burma, Canada, Colombia, Germany, Israel, Jordan, Laos, Mexico, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, the United Kingdom, Venezuela and Vietnam.

Matthias Boehme, from Germany, was one of the people who became a U.S. citizen during the ceremony.

“It’s a great milestone,” says Boehme. “I’ve been here for 19 years in total now and lived here on different visas and a green card and now it’s official. It’s an exciting moment.”

Boehme says it wasn’t a difficult process. He applied for citizenship in April 2025. His family is from Jenks.

Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols was the keynote speaker and members from the Tulsa Fire Department and Tulsa Police Department participated in the Presentation of Colors. USCIS Field Officer Jerald Fritz lead the ceremony.

Boehme also reflected on the significance of the event being held on the 24th observance of the September 11 terrorist attack.

“Like the mayor said, everyone remembers that moment in time. I was living in Germany. I remember it was right before I joined the Air Force actually.” says Boehme.

Boehme says one thing he is looking forward to being an American citizen is voting for the first time.