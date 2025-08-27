City of Tulsa makes progress on key housing initiatives

TULSA, Okla. — City of Tulsa moves forward with housing initiatives following completion of its first project.

The City of Tulsa said several of its housing initiatives made progress this month in addressing the housing shortage in the city.

“Tulsa remains in dire need of more housing and I’m thankful for the work that so many are doing in Tulsa to make an impact,” said Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols. “Thanks to strong momentum, we’re working toward our goal of adding more housing units as quickly as we can. As we move through this [process, I’m reminded that these homes aren’t just numbers, they’re the foundation of stability, opportunity, and community for so many Tulsans that is only made possible through deliberate steps like we’re taking collectively as a city.”

Tulsa Housing Authority Hilltop Rendering Tulsa Housing Authority

The 2023 Tulsa Housing Strategy estimated that Tulsa needs roughly 13,000 housing units by 2033 in order to meet the city’s housing needs and needs 6,000 units that are affordable by 2028.

The City of Tulsa has done some work to meet these needs. The city has chosen an administrator for a section of the $75 million Improve Our Tulsa 3 (IOT3) housing funds, six building permits have been streamlined for the Tulsa Housing Authority’s Hilltop Apartments and the Housing Acceleration Team has finished its first project, and the T-Town Home Catalog is being refined and should be done by the end of the year.

Housing Partnership Network (HPN) was selected by the Standards Specification & Awards Committee to be the administrator for some of the $75 million in IOT 3 Housing funds.

“Th selection of Housing Partnership Network as our fund administrator means we are one step closer onward achieving our collective housing goals,” said Council Vice Chair Karen Gilbert. “I am so thankful to the voters for approving these critical housing dollars and look forward to our new partnership with HPN who will leverage city funds to maximize Tulsa’s investment housing.”

All of these things have helped aid the city in reaching its goal of providing housing. However since Tulsa’s demand for housing is so immediate, the City of Tulsa is considering issuing bonds to help speed-up the availability of IOT3 Housing Funds.

By expediting these funds, the city would have more money to start projects.

For more information on the housing catalog, click here.

For more information on the city’s housing efforts, click here.