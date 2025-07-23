City of Tulsa to pay $500,000 to settle discrimination lawsuit filed by 2 high-ranking TFD women

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa is set to pay $500,000 to settle a discrimination lawsuit filed by two of the highest-ranking women serving at the Tulsa Fire Department.

On Tuesday, a Notice of Acceptance was filed with the Tulsa County Courthouse stating a $500,000 settlement is to be paid to Greta Hurt and Julie Lynn for their claims, damages, and costs, including attorney fees.

The lawsuit was first filed in 2022.

The plaintiffs, Julie Lynn and Greta Hurt, both joined the Tulsa Fire Department in 1998 and advanced to various positions throughout their careers.

According to court documents, in August 2021, two Assistant Chief positions were open, and Lynn and Hurt each applied for one. Each position also received an application from one of their male colleagues.

The two men were hired, and the lawsuit states both men had less experience than Hurt and Lynn.

The women state they believe Fire Chief Michael Baker and Deputy Chief Brent Goins manipulated the hiring process in order to promote the less qualified male candidates over them.

“These women put their lives on the line every day, doing the same dangerous, demanding work as their male colleagues—yet they were systematically passed over for promotions simply because they were women,” said retired Tulsa County Judge and one of the attorneys representing the women, Linda Morrissey. “This isn’t just unfair; it’s unlawful, and it’s outrageous. We are taking this fight to court to demand justice, not only for our clients but for every woman who has been told she’s not good enough, no matter how hard she works or how much she proves herself.”

Judge John D. Russell of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District ruled to reject the motion submitted by the defendant for summary judgment in regards to Hurt and Lynn’s promotion discrimination claim, meaning the case will now go to trial.

In the court’s opinion for the decision, it stated, “These facts are sufficient to call into question the District’s assertion that it elected to promote [the two men] because they outperformed the Plaintiffs; the evidence could, instead, support the conclusion that at least two of the three panelists simply preferred [the men] and would have selected them for the vacant positions regardless of how well they performed in whatever selection process was ultimately used. Accordingly, Plaintiffs have satisfied their burden of pointing to facts that could demonstrate the Department’s stated reasons for its decision were pretextual and untruthful.”

Hurt said she was pleased with the court’s ruling in the matter.

“All we’re asking for is what the law requires—the same opportunity to advance in our careers as our male colleagues. It’s as simple as that. I’m very happy that the judge returned summary judgment in our favor so the case can move forward and hopefully bring an end to discriminatory practices at the Tulsa Fire Department.”