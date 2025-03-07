City of Tulsa receives jurisdiction over tribal citizens for minor offenses

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals ruled the City of Tulsa does have jurisdiction over tribal citizens for minor offenses in Indian Country as opposed to more significant crimes that, because of the McGirt decision, must be prosecuted federally or in tribal courts.

Governor Kevin Stitt’s brother, Keith, appealed a City of Tulsa traffic ticket he was issued in 2021. He argued that since he is a tribal citizen, only tribal authorities can issue him a ticket.

The appeals court disagreed.

Keith’s attorney, Brett Chapman, said they are very disappointed by the state’s ruling.

It’s a decision the Cherokee Nation said all tribes should be troubled by.

Thursday afternoon, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals sided with the City of Tulsa in its decision to give Keith Stitt a traffic ticket for aggravated speeding for going nearly 30 miles over the speed limit on Highway 75 in 2021.

Keith appealed the $250 ticket from Tulsa Police, saying that the officers were out of jurisdiction because he is a member of the Cherokee Nation, and the traffic violation happened on the Muscogee Creek reservation.

He cited the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2020 McGirt ruling and other court cases that followed concerning tribal jurisdiction.

“[I] think we first filed something in 2021 and so, if you read the case, basically they had two different claims,” said Brett Chapman. “It wasn’t entirely unexpected. The ruling was telegraphed pretty much. We knew it was going to happen, but again, all the same, we’re very disappointed...any time a tribal sovereignty and its rights are put under the bus, you know that’s a disappointing outcome.”

Chapman said he hopes treaty rights will be vindicated and federal Indian law will be applied correctly rather than on a case-by-case basis.

The Cherokee Nation sent a statement in response to the ruling, saying:

“Today’s decision by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals breaks with centuries of long-standing precedent around jurisdiction on tribal land. Our views here are clear and consistent: history, the law, and the Constitution are explicit that tribes have sovereign authority to exercise criminal jurisdiction over Indians on tribal reservations, and the state does not. All Tribes should be troubled by a court ruling that ignores basic legal principles around tribal sovereignty and federal Indian Law. The Cherokee Nation is closely reviewing this decision.”

FOX23 reached out to the City of Tulsa, which sent a statement that said:

“This matter was filed and fully briefed during the last Administration, and we respect the Court’s opinion. As we move forward, we are committed to working closely with our tribal [partners on a more cooperative path as we work to implement co-governing approaches that respect tribal sovereignty and advance our goal to improve public safety for all Tulsans.”

Chapman said they are evaluating petitioning for review by the Oklahoma Supreme Court.

To read the full court ruling, click here.