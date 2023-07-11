City of Tulsa releases greenwaste pickup schedule

The City of Tulsa has released a map showing when and where greenwaste from the June 18th storm will be picked up.

According to the City, crews will begin in the hardest hit areas and work their way toward the lowest-impacted areas.

See the map here

City of Tulsa Greenwaste Pickup Map

The City said pickup starts July 14th in midtown Tulsa, with other parts of the city seeing pickup begin in the days that follow.

Some areas will not be picked up until the first few days of August.

See below for more instructions from the City of Tulsa.

Important Definitions:

Greenwaste – Cut up trees and tree limbs from the storm.

– Yard Waste – Grass clipping and leaves. Tulsa residents are allowed to set out 15 clear bags every week next to their trash bin. These clear bags should not be placed in greenwaste piles or in gray trash carts.

– Tulsa residents are allowed to set out 15 clear bags every week next to their trash bin. These clear bags should not be placed in greenwaste piles or in gray trash carts. Storm Debris – Shingles, construction and demolition debris etc . – Storm debris is not picked up in the City’s trash system, nor will it be picked up in the greenwaste pickup. Residents with storm debris will need to either work with their insurance company, hire someone to pick it up and haul it away, or haul it to the landfill.

– Household Items & Bulky Waste - Patio Furniture, Couches, etc.

Household items that won’t fit in a trash cart but are not greenwaste or construction debris are considered bulky waste. Please note, only household items be accepted in the City’s Bulky Waste Pickup. Please leave storm debris out of that pickup. Once exception is fence panels, which if they are part of your bulky waste pickup request, they need to be cut into 4-foot lengths and bundled at the curb. Greenwaste is not considered bulky waste and should be kept out of bulky waste pickup piles, and any bulky waste pickup items should not be included in greenwaste piles. Scheduling for bulky waste pickups has resumed. Citizens can schedule a pickup at www.cityoftulsa.org/bulkywaste.

Temporary Mulch Site For residents who do not want to wait for curbside pickup but still want a free disposal option, they can bring greenwaste to the temporary mulch site at E. Latimer St. & N. 89th E. Ave., from 7 a.m. - 7 p.m. daily. Tulsa residents, as well as Tulsa County, Broken Arrow, Bixby, and Jenks residents can utilize the site when they bring a photo copy of their ID or a recent utility bill.

Trash & Recycling

Trash and recycling operations are operating as normal at this time. For residents with extra trash bags that won’t fit in the gray trash cart that aren’t grass clippings or leaves (a.k.a. yard waste), each bag will need a sticker that can be purchased at any QT location or at City Hall during business hours.

Yard Waste Residents with yard waste (only grass clippings and leaves), can place it into clear bags and leave up to 15 of them out next to refuse and recycling carts on their regular trash day. If residents have extra clear yard waste bags or trash bags, please ensure they are not ending up in greenwaste piles.