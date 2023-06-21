City of Tulsa releases info to residents on storm recovery

TULSA, Okla. — Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat declared a State of Emergency Tuesday after a storm caused major damages and power outages across Green Country.

The City of Tulsa released a brief for what those still suffering from lack of electricity or damages need to know.

See the brief below:

Free Greenwaste Site Open for Residential Customers

The City of Tulsa Mulch Site is closed, but an additional location at E. Latimer St. & N. 89th E. Ave. (map) has been made available for residential customers. The location is open daily from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m. For more information on green waste drop-off, visit www.cityoftulsa.org/weather.

Residential Curbside Greenwaste Pickup

Residential curbside green waste pickup is expected to occur in the coming weeks. To prepare, residents should cut their green waste into 5-foot sections and neatly stack it along their curb, but not in the street. For more information on green waste pickup, visit www.cityoftulsa.org/weather.

Important Numbers

Trees in the roadway and waterline break: (918) 596-9488

Sewer overflow: (918) 586-6999

Power outage or downed lines: Online or call (833) 776-6884

Gas leaks: Call 911 after evacuating the area

Cooling and Power Stations

Multiple cooling stations are open across the Tulsa metro for anyone without power needing a place to cool down or charge their phones and/or medical devices. A full list can be found on the front page of the City’s website, www.cityoftulsa.org.

For a list of cooling stations outside of Tulsa, click here.

Power Outages and Downed Lines

PSO customers can check power outages online and restoration estimates online at https://www.psoklahoma.com/OutageMap. If you reported your PSO outage online, you can get status alerts on your outage. Currently, about 127,000 PSO customers are without power in the metro.

Estimated restoration times will be continuously updated as restoration proceeds. Please visit https://www.psoklahoma.com/alerts to ensure you are receiving updates for your address.

WIN Emergency Repair Applications Available

The City’s Working in Neighborhoods department (WIN) is providing grants of up to $5,000 to assist homeowners with emergency housing repairs, such as Weatherhead repairs.

To qualify, eligible homeowners who meet HUD’s income guidelines must complete an application and return it to the City of Tulsa/WIN for review and verification.

To download the application, visit www.cityoftulsa.org/WINhousing or call (918) 576-5552 to request an application or to ask questions.

Weatherhead Permit Costs Lowered

If the Weatherhead (above-ground power connection) to your house is damaged, an electrician should be called to repair the Weatherhead. PSO will not be able to restore service to a damaged Weatherhead.

The City of Tulsa Development Services is ready for storm-related structure repair permits and trade permits. These will be expedited reviews and permits issued on the same day. Inspections for the repair or individual trade will also be on the same day. To schedule an inspection, call (918) 596-9656.

There have been reports of contractors inflating their costs due to the high cost of obtaining permits for weatherheads. This is not true and should be a red flag for consumers. The City of Tulsa Development Services has lowered its electrical trade Weatherhead permit cost from $238.63 to $93.11 due to the storm.

A few additional things for residents to know include:

Make sure contractors hired to do work are licensed, insured, and bonded.

Make sure the roof contractor or trade contractor (mechanical, electrical, or plumbing) is licensed through the State of Oklahoma. They should be able to show a valid State license.

Repair permits are not online. They either need to be brought into Tulsa City Hall, 175 E. 2nd St. during normal business hours, or they can email bmathis@cityoftulsa.org. Permit applications received by email will be able to pay online once the application is input into the system and approved. Payment must be made before permit issuance.

If citizens have questions, they can call (918) 596-9456 during normal business hours.

Public Safety

Tulsa Police non-emergency can be reached at (918) 596-9222. Please use 911 for emergencies, including emergencies for events like fires resulting from downed lines. If you come across intersections where streetlights are out, please treat the intersection as a four-way stop.

Avoiding Scams

During times of natural disasters, scammers can try to take advantage of the situation. Learn more about avoiding scams at www.cityoftulsa.org/weather.

Fire Safety & Open Burning

There is an increasing number of calls about citizens burning storm debris within the city limits of Tulsa. It is illegal to do so. The fire marshal will be issuing tickets to individuals that choose to ignore the city statute. Learn more about fire safety tips at www.cityoftulsa.org/weather.

211 Eastern Oklahoma

For questions and help with food, rent, utilities, and more, residents can call 211.

Tulsa Transit

Tulsa Transit bus routes are running as normal. For the most up-to-date information on routes, visit https://www.tulsatransit.org/.

Refuse & Recycling

Trash and recycling pickup will operate as normal so long as roadways are passable. All trash should be placed in bags in your gray trash cart, and only loose recyclables should be placed in the blue recycle cart. If your carts are not picked up due to inaccessibility, please be patient and leave them at the curb. Haulers will make every effort to collect when roads are passable.

Bulky Waste and WIN Dumpster Program

Bulky waste pickups and the WIN Dumpster Program have been suspended as crews have been diverted to storm response. An update will be provided of when pickups will resume.

Food Safety and Neighbors

Checking on your neighbors is the best way to ensure their safety. Additionally, practicing additional food safety measures is important for the health and safety of your family. More information can be found at www.cityoftulsa.org/weather.

Heat Safety

Since Monday, EMSA medics have responded to 17 suspected heat-related illness calls and have transported ten patients to hospitals in their Tulsa service area. Yesterday, EMSA issued its first Medical Heat Alert of 2023 and will keep it in place through Saturday given the current power outages.

EMSA encourages all residents to take heat safety precautions and utilize local cooling stations.

SNAP Benefit Food Replacements

People can request a replacement of food purchased with SNAP benefits that were destroyed related to a household misfortune, including weather events. The request must be completed within 10 calendar days of the loss, which can be found at: https://secure.na1.echosign.com/public/esignWidget...*

City Services Updates

Tulsa Animal Welfare

The Tulsa Animal Welfare is open during regular business hours this week. If you do not have power, make sure your animals have plenty of water and shade.

Tulsa Municipal Court

Tulsa Municipal Court is open this week. No failure-to-appear warrants will be issued for anyone who does not appear in court today. For those who don’t appear on June 20, their cases will be passed as follows:

Last names: A-M – July 5

Last names: N-Z – July 6

To watch the City of Tulsa’s full press release from Tuesday, click here.