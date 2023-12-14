City of Tulsa reveals new water cut off procedures

Mohawk Water Treatment Plant Ammonia tank at the Mohawk Water Treatment Plant, Tulsa, OK (Russell Mills)

By Glenn Schroeder

Beginning January 1st, changes are coming to Tulsa’s water cutoff procedures.

The city says in a press release that most customers will not see any changes because the changes only impact residents whose water is scheduled to be turned off when their water bill has gone delinquent for more than 24 days.

Utility rates remain unaffected and utility customers who pay their bills on time will see no change in the service or bill.

One major change beginning in the new year will be that city workers will turn off the water and lock a resident’s water meter box after 24 days of non-payment, as opposed to turning the water off at 24 days late and physically removing the water meter at 31 days of non-payment.

The city says the move to locking meter boxes instead of pulling meters will save manpower hours and costs for the city of Tulsa.


