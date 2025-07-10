City of Tulsa to select developer for downtown convention center hotel

TULSA, Okla. — The three finalists on the list of potential developers for a 650-room convention center hotel in downtown Tulsa have until July 31 to submit proposals for a selection committee to review.

In May, Visit Tulsa announced plans for a hotel that will connect directly to the Arvest Convention Center.

Tulsa Regional Tourism said the new hotel will make hosting events more attractive than ever for guests both interested in business and leisure.

“Tulsa has had great success attracting premier event business thanks to our incredible venues, attractions and hotel options, and the addition of this new hotel will be a true game-changer for the city. Adding this hotel to our skyline makes our city even more attractive and competitive to large-scale businesses, meetings and conventions and will further solidify Tulsa as a true international destination for business and leisure travelers alike,” said Renee McKenney, Senior VP of Tourism, Tulsa Regional Chamber & President of Tulsa Regional Tourism.

A list of potential developers was reduced to three final firms that are now competing to win the contract design for the $390 million project. Each firm has completed similar buildings in the past.

Hines Interests Limited Partnership developed the Galleria Dallas, which Visit Dallas says is a shopping center with over 200 retailers, an ice skating center and a hotel with over 400 rooms.

Another finalist, Matthews Southwest Hospitality, was the developer behind the Omni Dallas Convention Center Hotel. The Omni Dallas hotel connects to the Dallas Convention Center, similar to the idea in Tulsa, and has over 1,000 rooms.

Portman Holdings developed the Hyatt Regency Salt Lake City. Visit Salt Lake said the 26-floor building includes 700-rooms and offers 60,000 square feet of indoor meeting space. The Hyatt Regency Salt Lake sits on the same lot of the Salt Palace Convention Center.

Each developer will come to Tulsa in mid-August for in-person presentations and interviews. A city selection committee will then review the proposals and make a final decision.

Erran Persley, Economic Development Officer for the City of Tulsa, said the hotel will financially benefit the area through employment and tourism.

“The Convention Hotel will help spur the local economy on several fronts, from the micro level of creating jobs during the construction period to creating jobs at completion - an estimated 400 jobs. It is also important to note that our request for proposals included the requirement for developers to utilize local firms in their projects.

Once the hotel is open, it will attract more convention and tourist dollars to our city, which will increase our sales tax revenue and attract even more businesses to our downtown area, while simultaneously boosting revenue for our existing downtown businesses. It’s a win-win on every level.

In addition, our new Convention Center Hotel will make Tulsa more competitive in attracting conventions to our city. Currently, we are below average in terms of the number of rooms available for cities of our size. Additionally, our current convention center has great large spaces available for events but is challenged in terms of having enough “break-out” space for meetings. Our Convention Center Hotel will address both concerns and make our region more appealing and competitive in terms of bringing in world-class gatherings, conferences, and sporting events, raising Tulsa’s national and international profile.”

Tulsa Regional Tourism said events have more than a $327 million dollar impact on the local community and the hotel will add to that number by drawing overnight visitors who will visit local restaurants and shops.

The Arvest Convention Center, which underwent a name change after a ten year licensing agreement with Arvest Bank, is a 275,000 square foot building located on the corner of South Houston Avenue and West 7th Street.

The convention center hotel is planned for construction directly next to the Arvest Convention Center, at the property currently occupied by the Police Courts Building. Operations of the Police Courts Building have begun relocation to the City’s new public safety center near East 51st Street and South 129th East Avenue.

Kirk Hays, Arvest Bank Regional Executive, Northwest Region, shared his support for the project.

“Arvest Bank could not be prouder to have our name on Tulsa’s world-class convention center, and connecting a new, state-of-the-art anchor hotel will only further elevate Tulsa’s downtown. At Arvest, we want to be a community growth engine for Tulsa and the surrounding region, and this hotel will make sure Arvest Convention Center and Tulsa remain a premier meeting destination for years to come,” said Hays.

Tulsa Mayor Monroe Nichols Nichols said the hotel will help keep-up with the growth of the City.

“This Downtown Convention Center Hotel is a strategic investment in Tulsa’s future. With the continued success of the BOK Center and the rapid growth of our Downtown core, Tulsa is reaching a tipping point. We simply don’t have enough hotel rooms, especially full-service options connected to the convention center. Without this, we cannot support the demand for larger-scale events, conferences, and tourism opportunities. If we don’t act now, we will continue to lose out on major events that will bring in significant tax revenue, support local businesses, and elevate the quality of life for our residents. But it’s important to note, this project goes far beyond adding rooms; it’s about unlocking the full potential of Downtown Tulsa, boosting our economy, and positioning Tulsa a true regional destination for years to come,” said Mayor Nichols.

The convention center hotel has been discussed since the Arena District Master Plan was introduced in 2019. Brian Kurtz, CEO and President of Downtown Tulsa Partnership, shared how the project idea has grown over time.

“The Arena District Master Plan set forth a bold vision that included, among several transformative ideas, the development of a full-service headquarters hotel to support the Arvest Convention Center. Six years later, that vision is on track to become a reality.

This project marks a critical investment in Tulsa’s – and Downtown’s – future, directly addressing a long-standing gap in our ability to attract and host large-scale conferences and events. The significant qualifications of the three finalist development teams highlight the significant opportunity to deliver a best-in-class destination through the City of Tulsa’s active RFP process.

Successful cities reinvest in themselves. Advancing this and other visionary projects outlined in Downtown’s investment plans will ensure Tulsa remains competitive with peer cities across the country. Downtown Tulsa Partnership is proud to support the City of Tulsa, Tulsa Regional Tourism, the Arvest Convention Center, and all partners working to bring this transformational project to life," said Kurtz.

Construction on the hotel is scheduled to break ground in 2026, with completion and a grand opening expected in 2029.