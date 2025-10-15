City of Tulsa starts fifth and largest excavation at Oaklawn Cemetery

A sign is pictured Oaklawn Cemetery in Tulsa, Okla., nearly 100 years after the Tulsa race massacre. Fencing has been erected and markers placed in the ground in preparation for the start of mapping, site preparation and excavations of Tulsa race massacre victims in mass graves beginning June 1, 2021. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa started its fifth and largest excavation at Oaklawn Cemetery searching for possible mass graves containing victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

This comes after the city identified three victims over the past 15 months: George Gillespie, James Goings, and C.L. Daniel.

Daniel’s family is now working with the City of Tulsa to get his remains back to relatives and have him properly laid to rest.

The goal for this latest excavation is for experts to investigate the southwest section of the cemetery, which has not yet been searched.

“We have not yet encountered the total number of trauma victims that we know to be that are reported to be in this section of Oaklawn Cemetery,” said Dr. Kary Stacklebeck, State Archaeologist.

Archaeologists expect the work to last up to four weeks. The forensic work and other specialized analyses will continue after that.