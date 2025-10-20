City of Tulsa, Tulsa County agree to transform former juvenile detention center into homeless shelte

TULSA, Okla. — The City of Tulsa and Tulsa County have reached an agreement to transform the former Tulsa County Juvenile Detention Center building into a low-barrier homeless shelter.

The City said it will purchase the building, which will now become a 24-hour, seven days-a-week operating low-barrier shelter.

Officials are moving forward with official procedures to finalize the transaction in the coming weeks.

“I made a commitment to work with partners to make homelessness as we know it a thing of the past; this shelter is a major piece of making that commitment a reality,” said Mayor Nichols. “I’m thankful for our partners at Tulsa County for helping us meet one of Tulsa’s most pressing needs. Together, we’re taking a crucial step to ensure every Tulsan has a safe place to go and receives the support they need to get back on their feet, and together we’re one step closer to functional zero homelessness in our city.”

The City said the shelter will serve as a solution to decrease street homelessness and encampments by expanding the number of beds available in Tulsa.

Under the agreement, the City will purchase the facility for $500,000 and assume responsibility for ongoing security and site management.

While the City will not be operating the shelter, it has agreed to secure the property until it is transferred to a private community collaborative for development and operations.

The Tulsa Police Department will respond to calls for service at the facility and help with surveillance.

District 2 Tulsa County Commissioner Lonnie Sims said partnership and shared responsibility is important while addressing community challenges.

“Our shared responsibility in this partnership ensures that both the low-barrier shelter and the county’s emergency family shelter can safely and effectively support our most vulnerable residents, side by side,” Commissioner Sims said. “By working together, we strengthen our community and ensure critical assistance reaches those who need it most.”

The City said the new shelter will serve as a cornerstone of its comprehensive homelessness response, a part of the Path to Home and Safe Move Tulsa initiatives.

The shelter will provide immediate, accessible shelter options and connect individuals to services focused on long-term stability, including case-management, mental health support and housing navigation.

Visitors will be able to access the shelter easily because of its lower barriers to entry and ability to be pet friendly, the City said.

The City is working to open an inclement weather shelter in the coming months, before the low-barrier shelter opens.