Claremore Mayor to run for Oklahoma House District 9 seat

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Claremore Mayor, Debbie Long, has announced she will run for the Oklahoma House District 9 seat on the Republican ballot.

The seat is currently held by Mark Lepak who has held the seat since 2014. The counties represented in District 9 are Tulsa and Rogers Counties.

“I’ve always believed leadership is about service,” Long said. “It’s about showing up, listening, rolling up your sleeves, and working side by side with people. District 9 deserves a representative who not only understands its history but is willing to fight for its future. That’s why I’m running.”

Long has also served as the volunteer Executive Director of Leadership Rogers County for two decades.

