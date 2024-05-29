Claremore Police arrest man for plotting to burglarize storm-damaged homes during cleanup efforts

Koby Thompson (Mayes County Sheriff's Office)

By Ben Morgan and FOX23.com News Staff

CLAREMORE, Okla. — Police said a man was arrested for plotting to burglarize homes in the Claremore area that were damaged by Saturday’s tornado as cleanup efforts are underway.

Claremore Police said Koby Thompson was arrested for conspiracy to commit burglary after officers and Rogers County Sheriff’s Deputies learned about the plot on Monday.

Thompson was stopped by officers and arrested as he left his home to commit the crime, Claremore Police said.

Police also said Thompson had burglary tools and articles of clothing to conceal his identity in the vehicle when he was arrested.

Upon further investigation, police learned that Thompson planned to burglarize homes in the Claremore area while tornado damage cleanup efforts were underway.

Claremore Police said it appears Thompson had already picked out a home to burglarize that he thought contained firearms and other valuable items.

Thompson was also arrested for outstanding felony warrants out of the Cherokee Nation Attorney General’s Office for endangering others while eluding malicious injury to property.

Claremore Police said Thompson is suspected of dozens of burglaries in the Claremore and Rogers County area.

