A cold Tulsa Halloween with Freeze Warnings again on Tuesday

Freezing temps for Halloween in Tulsa (NWSTulsa)

By Ben Morgan

TULSA, Okla. — The National Weather Service Office in Tulsa says Freeze Warnings continue Tuesday morning and cold temps are expected to continue for Halloween night.

According to the Weather Service, with low temperatures in the low to mid-20s across much of the area Tuesday morning, a freeze warning is in effect across all of eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas through 9 a.m. Tuesday.

These temperatures may be harmful to sensitive vegetation and outdoor pets.

A hard freeze is expected again Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.

The Weather Service says a warming trend will bring temps back up to near seasonal averages by this weekend.

