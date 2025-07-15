Comedy horror movie starring Julie Benz, Ron Perlman to be shot in Broken Arrow

BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — A comedy horror movie has been approved to be filmed in Broken Arrow thanks to the Visit Broken Arrow film incentive program. The movie will be filmed at the Stoney Creek Hotel, located at 200 West Albany Street.

According to the application, the film is called Horrified and is described as a meta horror comedy from director Michael Zara. It follows a down-on-her-luck scream queen Jamie Jaymes, played by Julie Benz (Dexter, No Ordinary Family) who returns to the horror convention circuit begrudgingly and find herself facing a real-life killer disguised as the killer from her movie franchise, Hell Hog. The film will also star Ron Perlman (Hellboy, Sons of Anarchy) as Jamie’s estranged father who comes back into her life bring with him painful memories from her past.

Other stars attached to the film include Busy Philipps (White Chicks, CougarTown), Aimee Teegarden (Friday Night Lights, Scream 4), Doug Jones (Hellboy, The Shape of Water) and Jim Rash (Community, writer for The Descendants).

The filming of this movie is stated to be roughly providing jobs for 75 people with an estimated spend of $405,000 supporting local businesses in Broken Arrow.

The city approved an amount not to exceed $59,000 to Horrified, LLC. The incentive uses the tax dollars paid by visitors who stay at hotels in Broken Arrow.

Pre-production for the movie began in June. Principal production started July 14. The film is slated to wrap filiming August 8.