Common Good Tulsa hosts free summer art program

The Common Good Tulsa is running a free art program for students in 6th through 12th grade.

The Common Good Tulsa is running a free art program for students in 6th through 12th grade.

The Hub Summer Art Club takes place every Monday for nine weeks from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Northwest Tulsa Hub facility.

During the free program, students will gain new art skills and explore new creative projects through activities, field trips and weekly special guests.

Registration for the Hub Summer Art Club is required. You can register by clicking here.

The Northwest Tulsa Hub is located at 19 South 49th West Avenue.