Construction begins at Blue Whale Park in Catoosa for redevelopment project

CATOOSA, Okla. — Construction has started on the Blue Whale Park redevelopment project in Catoosa.

It was announced in August of 2024 that Catoosa’s Blue Whale was getting a funding boost from the Oklahoma Route 66 Commission.

“As one of the recipients of the Route 66 Grant, Blue Whale Park will soon be undergoing an exciting update and redesign project,” The Blue Whale of Catoosa said in a Facebook post.

Construction began on Monday.

The Blue Whale of Catoosa said the Ark would be disassembled and stored for future relocation, and the mushrooms would be temporarily housed off-site so they could be refurbished.

“These small endeavors are just the beginning in what will be an amazing year for Blue Whale Park,” the Facebook post said.

The architectural renderings of the plans for Blue Whale Park are here.