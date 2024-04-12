Construction on new intersection causing traffic issues in Tulsa

Diverging Diamond Interchange ODOT plans a "diverging diamond" interchange at Memorial Drive and the Creek Turnpike in south Tulsa (Russell Mills)

TULSA, Okla — Construction on a new diverging diamond intersection on Memorial underneath Highway 169 where it meets the Creek Turnpike has had traffic at a standstill.

FOX23 went out there to take a look at what progress has been made and to try to find out when Tulsans can look forward to more fluid traffic in that area.

It’s the first diverging diamond intersection in Tulsa and is making the traffic on that side of town a little bit hectic.

When FOX23 drove by there on Thursday, the traffic was backed up way before the exit.

One business nearby said this construction causes their clients to be late, but there’s no way around it.

“It’s like when is it going to end, you know, like come on,” said Nik Penka, a Tulsa resident.

Ever since the project was announced last year, there’s been confusion about how it will work.

“I’m willing to learn new things, but it does look awfully confusing,” said Matt Moore, a Tulsa resident.

The Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) said this new addition will make traffic less congested.

“No, I’ve actually never heard of a diverging diamond. I don’t remember that one in my driver’s test,” Moore said.

One driver said this construction has changed his commute and is looking forward to its completion.

“I’ve been having to drive this route for about a year now. Traffic the way it moves here, especially past 5:00 p.m. after work gets released and everything. I only live about 20 minutes away, but sometimes it takes me like an hour to get home,” Penka said.

ODOT said this new intersection will help cut back-ups in the area with traffic moving more freely on and off the highways. ODOT also said it’ll help stop wrong-way driving onto ramps and it’ll mean no more left turns across traffic.

ODOT said construction is set to be done in the summer.