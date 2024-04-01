Controversial poultry waste bill set for hearing in State Senate Monday

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A bill changing how poultry waste that gets into Oklahoma’s waterways is regulated is set for a hearing in a State Senate Committee on Monday.

House Bill 4118 takes the burden of keeping chicken feces and other pollutants out of rivers, lakes, and streams off of private commercial industries and splits the responsibility between them and the State of Oklahoma.

“There’s litigation that can be done. The state can still be sued. The Department of Ag can be sued. If you are not in compliance, if you have an approved nutrient management plan, and you are not in compliance this bill does not protect you,” said State Representative David Hardin (R-Stilwell) who authored the bill on the House side.

The bill passed out of the House in February, but since its passage, opposition to the bill has grown to include the City of Tulsa, the Cherokee Nation, and the Inter-tribal Council of the Five Civilized Tribes along with environmental groups.

“It really is a safe harbor for polluters. We don’t need that in this state. There needs to be accountability,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr.

Hoskin said the Cherokee Nation was originally consulted by Hardin on the premise of the bill but not the final language he said turned out to be problematic.

“To his credit, Representative Hardin reached out and talked to us about this when he started working on it,” Hoskin said. “But the bill that is out there now is just not something we can support and get behind.”

Hoskin said there is a spiritual component to the water on the Cherokee Nation reservation that the tribe also feels will be harmed if some polluters cannot be held accountable.

“There are many springs throughout the Cherokee Nation that our Cherokee ancestors went to. It’s a healing process and where Cherokee culture is rooted. That’s something that can’t be degraded on our watch, and we’re going to do everything we can to protect it,” he said.

But Hardin said under current regulations, small family farms and small commercial growers are being sued and lumped into frivolous lawsuits that they are eventually dropped from later on. He said it’s something they can’t continue to afford to be a part of.

“Imagine spending sixty thousand dollars on lawyers to defend yourself on something you didn’t have a hand in, in the first place,” Hardin previously said.

Under HB 4118, the responsibility partially shifts totally from the poultry operation to shared responsibility with the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture which has the responsibility of making sure poultry operations are acting properly. HB 4118 would open the Agriculture Department to lawsuits because they would be at fault for allowing pollution to happen.

“The problem is we have poultry growers out there who are following their plan. They are in compliance with an approved nutrient management plan, and they’re still ending up in court,” Hardin said.

But in the House, opponents of the bill said the commercial poultry industry is too large in eastern Oklahoma, and the Department of Agriculture does not have enough inspectors on staff to keep up the standards the state expects them to maintain.

“The Department of Ag has had problems monitoring all of this because there’s been this massive unchecked proliferation of large industrial chicken farms,” State Representative Melodye Blancett (D-Tulsa) said last month on the House floor.

Crackdowns on pollution in eastern Oklahoma waterways related to the poultry industry began in the early 2000s after the state sued some of the biggest chicken processors in the country for polluting the Illinois River.

A trial was held in 2009, and while a ruling was pending, state and federal agencies began clean-up efforts and put in new regulations to clean up eastern Oklahoma waterways. The judge in the case finally issued a ruling in January 2023 finding poultry processors like Tyson and Cargill responsible for the pollution of the Illinois River that left so much phosphorus in the water, the water was cloud, algae blooms were out of control, and fish populations were dying.

The original version of HB 4118 had wording that attempted to limit the judge’s ability to order monetary damages on the 2009 trial, but it was pulled after lawmakers were told it is unconstitutional to litigate something that happened in the past and for them to interfere in a pending lawsuit.

Multiple agricultural groups are appealing the 2023 ruling saying the more than a decade-long delay addressed a problem that no longer exists in the way presented in the 2004 lawsuit.

The State Senate Agriculture Committee was supposed to hear the bill this week, but they moved it to next week while they studied the implications of it further.

On Monday, the committee can make amendments to the bill, change the language, kill the bill, or pass it as-is and send it to the floor of the Senate.