A Cop Uses Wife’s Baked Goods To Lure Pup Out Of Danger

German Shepard reunited with first responders who rescued him Cleveland Metroparks Police department rescue a German Shepherd in Rocky River Reservation. (Kyle Lanzer/Cleveland Metroparks) (KYLE LANZER/Kyle Lanzer)

By Jen Townley

One dog owes his life to the Glendale Police Department in Arizona, an officer’s wife, and a delicious pumpkin muffin.

Officers responded to a call that there was a German shepherd trapped in a canal. InspireMore.com reports when they arrived at the scene, the frantic dog was swimming around, unable to get out. Despite his desperate situation, the dog didn’t seem to want to come near the police.

Thankfully, Officer Downey had a treat on hand to entice the pooch: a pumpkin muffin baked by his wife. The German shepherd couldn’t resist the bait, making it easy for the cops to get close enough for a rescue. According to a Facebook post from the Glendale Police Department, the dog is now safe and back at home with his owners.

Watch the video below to see the clever rescue mission in action!


Jen Townley

Jen Townley

Listen to Jen Townley weekday mornings on the KRMG Morning News with Dan Potter

