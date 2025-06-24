Counseling to be offered in response to Juneteenth Festival shooting

TULSA, Okla. — The Greenwood Beat Radio Station has announced a partnership with GRAND Mental Health to provide counseling in response to the Juneteenth Festival shooting Saturday night in north Tulsa.

the therapy clinic will offer weekly counseling sessions, creating a safe space for community members to process their grief, trauma, and feelings of loss.

“We understand that the aftermath of such violence leaves deep scars, not only on the individuals directly affected but on the entire community,” said Starr Fisher. “Our partnership with GRAND Mental Health is a vital step in fostering healing and resilience. We encourage families, individuals, and especially teens and young adults, to seek the support they deserve without fear or hesitation.” Said Dr. Angela Chambers.

Counseling services will be available to everyone in the community.

Tulsa Juneteenth Festival

For more information about the counseling services available or to schedule an appointment, please contact Starr@thegreenwoodbeat.com, GRAND Mental Health or visit The Greenwood Beat website here.