Country music star Zach Bryan adopts new puppy from Skiatook rescue

SKIATOOK, Okla. — Country music star Zach Bryan made a new “furr”-ever friend by adopting a puppy from Skiatook Paws and Claws.

The singer posted on his Instagram Tuesday night photos of the pup he named Bud Heavy Bryan.

Bryan’s comment section was flooded with words of congratulations and heart eyes aimed at the adorable new member of the Bryan family.

