Country music star Zach Bryan arrested in Craig County

Zach Bryan In Concert - New York, NY NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 27: Zach Bryan performs at the Pier 17 Rooftop on September 27, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images) (John Lamparski/Getty Images)

By Ben Morgan

VINITA, Okla — Country music star Zach Bryan was arrested in Vinita on Thursday night.

Hours after learning Bryan was nominated for CMA’s New Artist of the Year, he is now facing a charge in Craig County.

Bryan was booked into the Craig County Jail around 6:42 p.m. on Thursday and is facing an obstruction of investigation charge.

Bryan commented on the arrest himself on his Twitter:

According to Sarah Stewart with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Bryan was arrested for interfering with a traffic stop.

Bryan recently made a two-day stop in Tulsa, selling out both shows and breaking records previously held by some of music’s biggest stars.

According to Craig County District Attorney Matt Ballard, Bryan has bonded out.


Ben Morgan

Ben Morgan

News Editor

