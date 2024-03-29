Country music superstar Blake Shelton brings an all-Okie lineup to Tulsa

Through the years Grand Ole Opry Member Blake Shelton performs during the 40th Anniversary of The Grand Ole Opry House on March 15, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images) (Rick Diamond/Getty Images)

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma’s own, Blake Shelton, is coming back to Tulsa on Saturday, and this time he’ s bringing a few friends.

Blake and his fellow country superstars will take the stage at the BOK Center on March 30th for the “All for the Hall” benefit show.

The concert benefiting the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum and its education programs will feature an “all-star Okie lineup,” including Country Music Hall of Fame member Vince Gill, Country Music Hall of Famer Ronnie Dunn, Tony Award-winner Kristin Chenoweth, ACM and CMA nominee Wade Hayes and fan-favorite songwriters/performers The Swon Brothers.

Shelton said. “Oklahoma and country music are synonymous, and members of the Country Music Hall of Fame include some of our most iconic stars, from Ronnie Dunn to Garth, Reba, and Vince Gill, to name a few. I’m thrilled to be hosting this show in my home state!”

