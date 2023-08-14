County Commissioner Karen Keith announces bid for Tulsa mayor

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith is running to be the next mayor of Tulsa.

“I have absolutely loved being County Commissioner. We have a very good team at Tulsa County,” Keith said.

Keith has served District 2 in central and western Tulsa County since 2008.

“All the work I’ve done over the years, I can just kind of pull it all together in this next role, and I’m very excited about it,” Keith said.

She now hopes to be mayor and is running in Tulsa’s next mayoral race.

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum isn’t term-limited but pledged not to serve more than two terms.

“This is really about working with others collaborating, creating unity, and getting the job done. It really doesn’t have anything to do with partisan politics,” Keith said.

The 69-year-old Muskogee native worked in broadcasting for 26 years before switching to politics.

“I worked for the Mayor, Mayor LaFortune, which gave me the opportunity to work on Vision 2025, which was so much fun,” Keith said.

She then worked for the Chamber of Commerce for a year and then ran for county commissioner and won, serving through multiple natural disasters and the rebirth of downtown Tulsa and pushing heavily for a rebuilding of Tulsa’s aging levee system along the Arkansas River.

“I want to continue the positive trajectory we have going, and want to make sure that we don’t stall out here. There’s got to be what’s next,” Keith said.

Keith says there are still problems. At the top of her list is addressing poverty and homelessness.

“We really do have to continue to tackle homelessness. We’ve got to have some low to medium-income housing,” she said.

Keith said another issue is education and the battle between State Superintendent Ryan Walters and Tulsa Public Schools.

“It’s about economic development, and to have somebody who’s in the state leadership role come in and attack the largest school district in the state, and the rhetoric that’s coming out of it. I don’t believe any of it is really about trying to help Tulsa,” Keith said.

Keith said she’d do what she can to support the district and bring the two sides together somehow, saying that’s what the job of mayor is all about, bringing people together to get things done.

“It is something I can, and I would like to do for the citizens of Tulsa and I just want to be part of the future,” she said.

Keith said she’s not endorsing a successor to her current role but hopes whoever does it is a good fit.

Keith is not the first person to announce a run for Tulsa mayor. Last month, State Representative Monroe Nichols announced he is running for Tulsa’s top job as well.

Nichols has been representing parts of downtown, midtown, and north Tulsa in the Oklahoma House of Representatives since 2016.

Both Keith and Nichols are Democrats.

Though the race for mayor is non-partisan, it’s not clear now who the Tulsa County Republican Party will get to run.