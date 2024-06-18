County, state, federal races at stake in Tuesday’s Oklahoma primary elections

TULSA — Oklahoma voters went to the polls Tuesday to decide primary races in a number of state and federal legislative races, including those in three of the five Congressional districts.

[CLICK HERE for live, unofficial results on state and federal legislative races, as well as Tulsa County Commission District 2]

Rep. Stephanie Bice in District 5 and Rep. Josh Brecheen in District 2 have no primary opponents, and advance to the November 5th elections automatically.

In District 1, Rep. Kevin Hern drew a primary opponent; Rep. Frank Lucas in District 3 has two primary challengers, while District 4 Rep. Tom Cole has four.

Evelyn Rogers and Dennis Baker are in the Democratic primary for U.S. House District 1; Brandon Wade was unopposed in District 2 for the Democrats.

In District 3, no Democrat filed to run, while in District 4 Mary Brannon and Cody Macaulay face one another for the Democratic nomination.

Finally, Democrat Madison Horn was unopposed and will challenge Bice in November for District 5.

The Tulsa metro has a few interesting State Senate races, including in District 25, comprising parts of south Tulsa, Jenks, and Bixby, where State Rep. Jeff Boatman and Bixby Mayor Brian Guthrie both hope to win the GOP primary.

Boatman’s run for senate opened up the District 67 House seat, and four contenders GOP hope to avoid a run-off and win outright; no Democrat filed for that district.

Another contentious race has been run in Senate District 37, west Tulsa and Sand Springs, where incumbent Sen. Cody Rogers faces a primary challenge from Aaron Reinhardt; again, no Democrat filed.

It’s the opposite case in Senate District 11, north Tulsa, where Rep. Regina Goodwin and former Tulsa City Councilor Joe Williams, both Democrats, will win the seat if they win the primary because no Republican ran.

Tulsa’s County Commission District 2 race features three Republicans and three Democrats, all vying to replace outgoing Commissioner Karen Keith, who is running for mayor of Tulsa in the August municipal elections.



