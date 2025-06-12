Court documents reveal Oklahoma man expressed loyalty to ISIS and threatened attacks

Federal court documents are revealing how law enforcement caught an Oklahoma man who expressed loyalty to ISIS and planned terror attacks, including in Norman.

In July 2024, Landon Kyle Swinford was indicted in in the Western District of Oklahoma for transporting child pornography, possession of child pornography and communicating a threat in interstate commerce. In November, Swinford reached a plea agreement with the government and pled guilty to possession of child pornography and communicating a threat.

A sentencing memo details Swinford’s interactions with an undercover officer, which began in May 2023.

According to court documents, Swinford made contact with the undercover officer on social media after he posted ISIS propaganda. During his communication with the officer, which lasted till October 2023, Swinford expressed desire to fight for ISIS, shared ISIS propaganda videos and made terror threats.

In one text sent in September 2023, Swinford said he attended an OU football game and studied the stadium as a potential target. He also expressed desire to target New Orleans. In October, Swinford met with the undercover officer in Norman and scouted the Gaylord Memorial Stadium as a target.

Communication between Swinford and the undercover officer stopped on October 22, 2023 after Swinford told his parents he was communicating with ISIS.

The FBI, which found multiple social media accounts linked to Swinford, spoke with him in March and July 2024, and he admitted to using multiple social media accounts to make posts meant to inspire others to conduct terror attacks. Swinford also admitted to scouting the OU football stadium and planning an attack. Additionally, the FBI obtained cybertips showing Swinford accessed child pornography.

Swinford was indicted in July and waived a jury trial in November. He faces up to 10 years in prison.

KRMG will continue to follow this story for further updates.