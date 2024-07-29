Coweta residents struggling, frustrated with quality of water

COWETA, Okla. — Imagine having to shower in smelly yellow water. That’s what people in Coweta said they’ve been dealing with for weeks.

A Coweta resident told FOX23 he’s having to clean his bathtubs, sinks, and toilets constantly.

People in Coweta are frustrated with the quality of water they are receiving.

“It’s just terrible,” said Isaac Folwer, a Coweta resident.

Folwer said the dirty water is now starting to stain his sinks and tubs, but his water problems started in September.

“We got a notice in the mail that the water had failed multiple tests at that point,” he said.

Folwer said they received another notice in December saying the water had failed every month since September.

That’s when he decided it was time to invest in filters.

“Typically, it says it should be replaced every six months but we get a notice like every two months that it needs to be replaced just because of how many contaminants are making it’s way into the water filter,” he said.

Now, he said the water smells.

“We will step out of the bathroom, come back in and there’s almost a rancid smell in the bathroom from the water,” Folwer explained.

The City of Coweta admits the water is not up to their standard but said it’s safe to drink and use.

On Wednesday, the City posted on Facebook that the water plant’s superintendent resigned, saying they are continuing to move forward in their treatment plans.

A former employee of the water plant who wishes to remain anonymous said they are shocked by the water quality

“It is really honestly surprising it’s gotten this far,” they said.

Folwer wants to see action from the City.

“With the attention being brought on it, I would love to see the City really make an effort to fix the water quality to pass a test,” he said.

The City said a system-wide flush will start Monday to completely exchange the water throughout the system.

The flush is expected to last up to two weeks and will be slow to completely exchange the water throughout the system.

During the flush, people may have discolored water.

The City said if you experience discolored water for more than four hours, to email publicworks@cityofcoweta-ok.gov.