Crash claims life of Cushing woman

There’s new information surrounding a fatal crash north of Cushing in Payne County.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol says it happened Tuesday afternoon around 5pm on Oklahoma Highway 18, south of Fairlawn Road.

OHP reports Heather Church, 26, was behind the wheel of a Volkswagen Bug that struck the left rear wheel of a John Deer dump truck.

Church, from Cushing, was pinned in the wreckage for about 10 minutes before she was extricated.

Church sustained multiple injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident by the Medical Examiner.

The driver of the truck was not injured.

The collision is under investigation.



