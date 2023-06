A Green Country motorcyclist is in critical condition after crashing Tuesday night.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports 21-year-old Zachary Moore of Fort Gibson was southbound on State Highway 16, about three miles south of Wagoner, when he failed to negotiate a curve and crashed.

OHP says Moore was rushed to Wagoner Community Hospital and then flown to St John Medical Center in Tulsa.

Moore sustained internal injuries.

The accident happened around 10:45 Tuesday night.