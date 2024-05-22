Creek County Sheriff’s Office looking for stolen school bus

stolen school bus Creek County deputies are looking for a stolen school bus. (FOX23.com News Staff)

CREEK COUNTY, Okla. — Creek County Sheriff’s Deputies are asking for help finding a stolen school bus.

A spokesman with the sheriff’s office said the bus was stolen late Sunday night from Paragon Truck Yard near 33rd West Avenue and OK 117.

In security video, the bus can be seen heading west into Sapulpa on OK 117 around 10:45 p.m.

Creek County Deputies are asking the public to keep an eye out for a 2016 Chevy Express Short Bus, with Oklahoma tag NSR448.

If you have any information on this case you’re asked to contact Creek County Dispatch at 918-224-4964.